Sleepy lions, empty bars, lost jobs: A world without tourism

PARIS (AP) — A new world without mass tourism is seeing lions sleep undisturbed in South Africa, quiet at the Louvre but agonizing pain and worry for millions around the world who depend on the global industry shattered by the coronavirus. With no American visitors to show around France’s D-Day beaches and chateaux, a tour guide in Paris frets about how she’ll pay off a loan and continue to care for her ailing mother. On Portugal’s Algarve coast, catastrophe looms for empty hotels, bars and restaurant. In England, a tour company is clinging on to Britons who are staying home but whose numbers can’t fill the void left by foreign tourists.