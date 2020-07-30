Fatal crash on Hwy 224- Clackamas County

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 7:19 A.M., Oregon State Police and Clackamas Fire responded to the report of a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 224 near SE 197th Ave. in Clackamas County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Kia Spectra operated by Kurtiss Orcutt (51) of Milwaukie, OR. was traveling westbound and veered into the oncoming lane of travel. The Kia struck a Ford F550 traveling eastbound. The F550 was operated by Megan Scott (34) Sweet Home, OR. The F550 lost control and struck a black Acura occupied by Cynthia Martin (46), and her daughter (17) from Sandy, OR. A Chevrolet PGE vehicle and an unmarked OSP vehicle were also struck receiving minor damage.

The operator of the Acura was life flighted to OHSU with critical head injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Kia (Orcutt) was arrested on scene for DUII. Citizens who witnessed the event quickly provided aid at the scene.