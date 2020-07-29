Assistance Available through USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

PORTLAND, Ore., July 27, 2020 – Farmers and ranchers whose operations have been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for assistance through USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). Recently additional commodities were added to CFAP and other adjustments to the program were made based on comments received from agricultural producers and organizations and review of market data. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is accepting through Aug. 28, 2020.



Changes to CFAP include:

• Adding the following commodities: alfalfa sprouts, anise, arugula, basil, bean sprouts, beets, blackberries, Brussels sprouts, celeriac (celery root), chives, cilantro, coconuts, collard greens, dandelion greens, greens (others not listed separately), guava, kale greens, lettuce – including Boston, green leaf, Lolla Rossa, oak leaf green, oak leaf red and red leaf – marjoram, mint, mustard greens, okra, oregano, parsnips, passion fruit, peas (green), pineapple, pistachios, radicchio, rosemary, sage, savory, sorrel, fresh sugarcane, Swiss chard, thyme and turnip top greens.



• Expanding for seven currently eligible commodities – apples, blueberries, garlic, potatoes, raspberries, tangerines and taro – CARES Act funding for sales losses because USDA found these commodities had a 5 percent or greater price decline between mid-January and mid-April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, these commodities were only eligible for marketing adjustments.



• Determining that peaches and rhubarb no longer qualify for payment under the CARES Act sales loss category.



• Correcting payment rates for apples, artichokes, asparagus, blueberries, cantaloupes, cucumbers, garlic, kiwifruit, mushrooms, papaya, peaches, potatoes, raspberries, rhubarb, tangerines and taro.

USDA expects additional eligible commodities to be announced in the coming weeks.



Producers have several options for applying to the CFAP program:

• Using an online portal, accessible at farmers.gov/cfap , allows producers with secure USDA login credentials—known as eAuthentication—to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications and submit directly to the local USDA Service Center.



• Completing the application form using our CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator found at farmers.gov/cfap . This Excel workbook allows customers to input information specific to their operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form, which can be printed, then signed and submitted to their local USDA Service Center.



• Downloading the AD-3114 application form from farmers.gov/cfap and manually completing the form to submit to the local USDA Service Center by mail, electronically or by hand delivery to an office drop box. In some limited cases, the office may be open for in-person business by appointment. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/service-center-status to check the status of your local office.

USDA Service Centers can also work with producers to complete and securely transmit digitally signed applications through two commercially available tools: Box and OneSpan. Producers who are interested in digitally signing their applications should notify their local service centers when calling to discuss the CFAP application process. You can learn more about these solutions at farmers.gov/mydocs .



Getting Help from FSA



New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer engages the team at the FSA county office at their local USDA Service Center.



All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, can be downloaded from farmers.gov/cfap . For existing FSA customers, these documents are likely already on file.