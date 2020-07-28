Wyden Statement on Republican Plan to Fast-Track Cuts to Social Security and Medicare in COVID-19 Relief Legislation

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released a statement after Senate Republicans released the text of their COVID-19 relief legislation, which includes a provision that would set up privileged special committees with authority to make sweeping changes to Social Security and Medicare:

“Instead of helping Americans who are struggling to pay rent and keep food on the table, Republicans want to put cuts to Social Security and Medicare in the fast lane. The TRUST Act doubles down on a failed formula of using secret, closed door panels to dramatically undo these earned benefits. Americans want Social Security and Medicare to be preserved and strengthened to meet new economic and health care challenges, not cut to the bone. Pursuing this approach is bad policy in the best of times, but during a pandemic and economic crisis it spells disaster. I will oppose any legislation that includes a fast lane to Social Security and Medicare cuts.”