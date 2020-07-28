Tenor Bocelli, who had COVID, says lockdown humiliated him

ROME (AP) — Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who had COVID-19, says the pandemic lockdown made him feel “humiliated and offended” by depriving him of freedom. Bocelli spoke at a panel Monday in a Senate conference room, where he was introduced by right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini, who has railed against the government’s stringent measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Bocelli said he resented not being able to leave his home even though he “committed no crime” and revealed he violated that lockdown restriction. Dismayed, Health Ministry Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri on Tuesday said that perhaps Bocelli was expressing “the inconvenience” endured by all Italians.