Mayors want US agents blocked from Portland, 5 major cities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayors of six U.S. cities are appealing to Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them. Pushing for limits on agent deployments are the the mayors of Portland, Oregon; Seattle; Chicago; Kansas City; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Washington. They wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate. Their move came Monday as a top official said federal militarized officers will stay in Portland until attacks on the U.S. courthouse stop. U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protesters before dawn Monday.