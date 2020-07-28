Klickitat County Announces 100th Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Goldendale, WA, July 28, 2020 – Klickitat County Health Department (KCHD) announced their 100th case on Monday, July 27. With this announcement, KCHD would like to remind residents of what they can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as well as what KCHD is currently doing to support patients and promote containment.

KCHD is currently supporting Klickitat County residents in the following ways:

Managing COVID-19 Cases and Contact Tracing: KCHD is working diligently alongside local clinics and hospitals to follow-up with all COVID-19 positive patients – ensuring residents have the guidance and resources they need to self-quarantine. KCHD also works with patients to help identify other community members that may be at risk by tracing back close patient contacts and reaching out to them with quarantine recommendations.

Supporting Masking Efforts: masking will help us stop the spread of COVID-19 and get us to the next phase of reopening our community and businesses. For this reason, free masks are readily available to residents at the health department offices in White Salmon and Goldendale.

County Preparedness: KCHD is prepared to help manage incoming COVID-19 cases and is well stocked with testing supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE).

Getting Klickitat County to Phase 3: KCHD is working hard to get our county to Phase 3 once the state reopens the application process – this would help more businesses open back up and get residents back to work.

Isolation Housing Facility: residents that want to quarantine away from home in order to protect their household have the option of staying in isolation housing provided by KCHD.

Public Communication and Health Information: KCHD continues to share COVID-19 updates and information to the public through printed materials, social media, their website, and email.

Currently, Klickitat County is in Phase 2 with the goal of reaching Phase 3. In order to achieve this we must work as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This means it is more important than ever to wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth when you are in public, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick. It is also highly recommended that the public avoid large gatherings and events even if they are hosted outside. Currently in Phase 2, the state recommendation is to not gather with more than five people outside your household per week and to wear a mask during that time.

If you are currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your primary care provider about getting tested. Anyone with symptoms can be tested in Klickitat County by calling to make an appointment at Klickitat Valley Health, Skyline Health, or Northshore Medical Group.

For More Information:

Klickitat County Public Health: www.klickitatcounty.org/289/Public-Health Klickitat Valley Health: www.kvhealth.net

Skyline Health: www.myskylinehealth.org

Northshore Medical Group: www.northshore-medical.com COVID-19 Risk Assessment Dashboard: