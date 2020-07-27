Grand jury returns not true bill in murder investigation

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that a grand jury returned a not true bill and determined the use of deadly physical force used by 52-year-old Stephen Bache to be a lawful act of self-defense under Oregon law.

Upon the grand jury’s decision on July 24, 2020, the district attorney’s office filed a motion with the court to have Bache released from custody.

This investigation started at approximately 3:45 p.m. on July 8, 2020 when law enforcement received information about a stabbing in the 1300 block of Southeast Water Avenue in Portland, Oregon.

Officers responded and located 32-year-old Cody Nicholas Vickers injured. Paramedics transported Vickers to the hospital where he died.

Like in all criminal and civil matters, electronic copies of court documents, which are not subject to a protective order, are available to the public through the Oregon eCourt Information (OECI) system.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time pursuant to the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct.