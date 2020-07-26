Virus spike in Spain prompts UK, France to warn off tourists

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Nightclubs, bars and beaches — some of Spain’s most beloved summer venues — are facing new lockdown restrictions after turning into coronavirus hot spots. The northeast regions of Catalonia and Aragon now host three of the most worrying virus hot spots in Spain. That has promoted authorities to tighten restrictions that were relaxed only a month ago. Northeast Catalonia has shut down all nightlife and put a midnight curfew on bars. Britain and Norway have ordered long quarantines for those returning from Spanish holidays. Tui, the UK’s biggest tour operator, on Sunday cancelled all flights to mainland Spain until Aug. 9 but it kept flights and travel packages to Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands.