AP-NORC poll: US course at record low, Trump sinks on virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November U.S. election is 100 days away and a new poll finds some perilous signs for President Donald Trump. In the survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, more Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction than at any previous point in Trump’s presidency. The poll also finds that approval of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen to a new low. Only 32% of Americans approve of his approach to that crisis. He’s also lost ground on his handling of the economy. Altogether, 8 in 10 Americans say the country is going in the wrong direction.