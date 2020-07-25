Cantwell Statement on Unilateral Federal Intervention in Seattle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ignored state and local leaders and sent federal personnel to Seattle:

“Americans have the constitutional right to assemble and protest. Local and state authorities have not asked for assistance from the federal government, and it is not the role of the Department of Homeland Security to unilaterally intervene in protests in American cities. What we need now is de-escalation. The administration should focus on ways to protect civil rights and make the changes Americans are calling for, not cause further provocation and increase tensions.”

Earlier this week, Senator Cantwell joined a group of colleagues in introducing legislation to block federal law enforcement occupations of Seattle and other U.S. cities.