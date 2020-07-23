Murray: Partisan GOP COVID-19 Negotiations Are Wasted Time Workers and Families Don’t Have

(Washington, D.C.)— U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement on negotiations between the Republican-controlled Senate and White House on a partisan, Republican-only COVID-19 deal that has no path to becoming law.

“After months of inexplicable delay, Republicans have spent the last few days negotiating with themselves to try to reach a partisan deal they know has no path to the President’s desk, because it’ll have to go through Democrats who don’t want to protect corporations over workers, or punish schools for following local public health guidelines, or cut workers’ unemployment benefits in an economic crisis—just to give a few examples.

“Every additional hour Republicans spend bickering amongst themselves is wasted time we could spend working together on real, desperately needed relief that can actually get signed into law—so I really hope they wrap this up soon. Families and communities are suffering and they shouldn’t have to suffer more because of Republican dysfunction.”