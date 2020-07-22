Preliminary Fireworks Incident Data for 2020

Olympia – The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) has received 265 reports of fireworks-related incidents from hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies so far this year. Of the 265 reports received, there were 92 fires and 173 injuries, one of which was a fatality.

Fires:

Resulted in property loss of $67,790.

51 vegetation fires and 9 residential fires.

45% were attributable to legal fireworks.

Most occurred between 6pm and 12am on the Fourth of July.

Injuries:

Included burns, facial injuries, hand injuries, hearing or vision loss.

35% were due to being hit by fireworks.

32% were due to holding fireworks after lighting them.

62% were attributable to legal fireworks.

21% were children under the age of 18.

Most of the injuries occurred between 10pm and 12am on the night of the Fourth of July.

· One fatality occurred in Snohomish County. An investigation by the law enforcement agency determined it was an accidental death resulting from the premature explosion of a mortar-style firework.

For more information about 2020 fireworks incidents, contact the SFMO at (360) 596-3929.