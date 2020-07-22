Preliminary Fireworks Incident Data for 2020

July 22, 2020 GNCadm1n Washington 0

Olympia – The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) has received 265 reports of fireworks-related incidents from hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies so far this year.  Of the 265 reports received, there were 92 fires and 173 injuries, one of which was a fatality.

Fires:

  • Resulted in property loss of $67,790.
  • 51 vegetation fires and 9 residential fires.
  • 45% were attributable to legal fireworks.
  • Most occurred between 6pm and 12am on the Fourth of July.

Injuries:

  • Included burns, facial injuries, hand injuries, hearing or vision loss.
  • 35% were due to being hit by fireworks.
  • 32% were due to holding fireworks after lighting them.
  • 62% were attributable to legal fireworks.
  • 21% were children under the age of 18.
  • Most of the injuries occurred between 10pm and 12am on the night of the Fourth of July.

·       One fatality occurred in Snohomish County.  An investigation by the law enforcement agency determined it was an accidental death resulting from the premature explosion of a mortar-style firework.

For more information about 2020 fireworks incidents, contact the SFMO at (360) 596-3929.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*