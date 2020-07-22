Preliminary Fireworks Incident Data for 2020

Olympia – The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) has received 265 reports of fireworks-related incidents from hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies so far this year. Of the 265 reports received, there were 92 fires and 173 injuries, one of which was a fatality.
Fires:
- Resulted in property loss of $67,790.
- 51 vegetation fires and 9 residential fires.
- 45% were attributable to legal fireworks.
- Most occurred between 6pm and 12am on the Fourth of July.
Injuries:
- Included burns, facial injuries, hand injuries, hearing or vision loss.
- 35% were due to being hit by fireworks.
- 32% were due to holding fireworks after lighting them.
- 62% were attributable to legal fireworks.
- 21% were children under the age of 18.
- Most of the injuries occurred between 10pm and 12am on the night of the Fourth of July.
· One fatality occurred in Snohomish County. An investigation by the law enforcement agency determined it was an accidental death resulting from the premature explosion of a mortar-style firework.
For more information about 2020 fireworks incidents, contact the SFMO at (360) 596-3929.
