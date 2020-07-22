Governor Kate Brown Announces New Requirements for Face Coverings and Businesses to Stop Spread of COVID-19

Effective July 24, children 5 and up to wear face coverings



(Portland, OR) — In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 in Oregon––including a troubling rise in cases of community spread that cannot be traced and contained––Governor Kate Brown today announced new statewide health and safety measures, including new requirements for face coverings and businesses, effective Friday, July 24. Unless the spread of COVID-19 begins to slow, the Governor made clear that additional restrictions would be necessary.

“Oregon, we ventured out onto the ice together and that ice has begun to crack. Before we fall through the ice, we need to take steps to protect ourselves and our community,” said Governor Kate Brown. “So it’s time for further actions to slow the spread of this disease. Keep in mind, this is not an on or off switch. This disease is something that, for the time being, we must live with. However, when we see numbers rise, we must respond in turn. We must dim the lights. We must scale back, limit our interactions, take more precautions.”

Beginning July 24, the following new requirements will apply:

Face Coverings

Face coverings will be required for all Oregonians ages five and up in indoor public spaces and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Face coverings will be required even in cases of physical exertion indoors, and outdoors when six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Businesses

The maximum indoor capacity limit is capped at 100 for all venues in Phase II counties and for restaurants and bars in Phase I or II counties.

Restaurants and bars will be required to stop serving customers at 10:00 P.M statewide.

A recording of the Governor’s press conference from Wednesday, July 22, is available here.

A full transcript of the Governor’s remarks from Wednesday, July 22, is available here.

Updated guidance will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.