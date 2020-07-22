Congresswoman Herrera Beutler Update 7/21

Dear friend,

My goal is to keep you informed and updated with the latest resources to help you navigate this difficult time. Below you will find information on small business resources, unemployment benefits, economic impact payments, and more.

My office is continuing to assist folks who haven’t received their unemployment benefits and economic impact payments, or who need help with a federal agency. If you need assistance, please give my office a call at (360) 695-6292 or send me message here.

COVID Resources: We want our economy to reopen, to resume recreational activities, and for our lives to return to normal. Still, many individuals and small businesses need assistance and support right now.

My COVID-dedicated page offers a wide range of links and resources to help folks weather this challenging time: JHB.house.gov/coronavirus

If you are seeking COVID-19 testing and you live in or near Vancouver or Chehalis, Rite Aid is providing folks with another option – it has announced the openings of two COVID-testing sites in Southwest Washington. These locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



➡️ Vancouver Rite Aid

2800 NE 162nd Ave, Vancouver

➡️ Chehalis Rite Aid

551 South Market Boulevard, Chehalis



According to Rite Aid’s announcement: “Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.”

Pressing the IRS to release Southwest Washington Residents Tax Refunds:

There are too many Southwest Washington residents who use their tax refunds to pay their bills and feed their families to still be waiting for them five months after filing – but that’s an unfortunate reality for many. I’m pressing the IRS to address the backlog of mailed-in tax returns that are affecting so many residents – particularly seniors and folks in rural areas. Read my letter to the IRS Commissioner here.





If you haven’t received your tax refund yet, my office and I stand ready to assist. Please give me a call at (360) 695-6292 or send me a message here.

It’s an honor to serve you in Congress. Please let me know how I can assist you.