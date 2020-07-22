ALL Hood River County School District Facilities, Schools, and Grounds Closed to the Public – Effective 7-22-2020

The Hood River County School District, in consultation with the Hood River County Health Department has closed all facilities, schools, and grounds to the public until further notice. This closure is an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Additionally, all District high school sports practices have been cancelled for a period of two weeks.

On Monday, July 6th the District initiated optional sports conditioning for high school students. Students and coaches followed the guidance from the Oregon Schools Activities Association, Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, and current Phase 2 guidelines for Hood River County. Students and staff were checked in, asked to confirm they did not have any COVID-19 symptoms, had their temperatures checked, sanitized their hands, and then were admitted into our school facility. These guidelines also require students and coaches to keep 6 feet of social distance, no physical contact, and no equipment sharing. Even with these precautions, several people involved with high school summer sports practices have tested positive for COVID-19. This demonstrates how easily the virus is transmitted.

Since March, District fields and facilities have been closed to reservation and/or rental. “Crowds Equals Closures” signage will be replaced with signs stating District property is “Closed To The Public.” We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in collaboration with the Hood River County Health Department to determine when it is safe to invite the public back to District fields and facilities.

Thank you for your cooperation with this change.