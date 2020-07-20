Report: Officer killed man in mental crisis, shot colleague

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Sandy police officer who fatally shot a Tualatin man experiencing a mental health crisis also shot and wounded a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted arrest. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sandy Police officer Michael Boyes shot and killed Doug Diamond after authorities responded to a report about an armed, suicidal person at the Mt. Hood Village RV Resort. Hours later, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Diamond had shot Sgt. Sean Collinson. Now, the sheriff’s office says Diamond never fired his gun.