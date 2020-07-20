Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police are describing in detail another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city. A department statement says police officers were not involved as federal forces repeatedly came out to disperse a crowd that broke a fence and set a fire outside the federal building. President Donald Trump has decried the demonstrations. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has blasted the protesters as “lawless anarchists.” But city and state officials say they didn’t ask for the federal forces to intervene in protests against racial injustice that have gripped Portland for weeks.