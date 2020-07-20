Man in jail custody dies in apparent suicide

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in custody at the Marion County Jail has died from an apparent suicide. The Statesman Journal reports at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, 28-year-old Sanson Garcia-Perez was found unresponsive in his cell following a suicide attempt, according to Sgt. Jeremy Landers, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. He says jail deputies tried to save him and then requested an ambulance. Officials were not able to resuscitate Garcia-Perez and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to conduct an investigation into his death.