Fatal Crash on Hwy 95 – Malheur County

On Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 12:06 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 95 near milepost 59.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that a 2017 Freightliner and trailer combination, operated by Kenneth White (59) from Mesa, AZ, was northbound when it collided with a 2002 Subaru Legacy that was traveling southbound in the northbound lane. Investigation indicates the Subaru was passing in a no passing zone.

The operator of the Subaru was pronounced deceased. Name will be released when all notifications are made.

White was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, ID. with minor injuries.

OSP was assisted by ODOT.