Fatal Crash on Hwy 203 – Union County

On Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 4:09 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 203 near milepost 12.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Keith Walker (62) of La Grande, was northbound when for an unknown reason it entered the southbound lane and collided with a Ford F350 pickup and then a Toyota Camry.

Walker sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Union County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, and Cove Fire Department.