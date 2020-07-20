2 arrested as Seattle protests turn violent

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say two people were arrested and some police officers were injured Sunday afternoon when a large protest turned violent. Police said demonstrators threw rocks and bottles and at least one officer was transported to a hospital. People also broke out windows of the East Precinct police station and ignited a small fire. The East Precinct was the site of several nights of often violent confrontations between police and protesters last month, resulting in the department abandoning the precinct building, which became the epicenter for the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or CHOP.Protesters had marched from the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood to downtown. Several downtown storefronts were smashed and the Seattle Municipal Court Building was also vandalized.