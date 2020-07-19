Italian coast guard works to free sperm whale from fish net

ROME (AP) — Italian coast guard divers and biologists are working to free a sperm whale that was entangled in a fishing net near a tiny Mediterranean island. In a coast guard video, a diver can be seen slashing some of the net in the waters surrounding the Aeolian Island archipelago. The coast guard said Sunday that its efforts to set the sperm whale free were particularly difficult “due to its state of agitation”of the whale. It said some boaters on Saturday had spotted the struggling sperm whale off Italy’s west coast. Three weeks earlier the coast guard freed another sperm whale ensnared in a fishing net, also off the Aeolian Islands.