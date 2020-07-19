EU summit drags into 3rd day amid splits on virus fund

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are still fundamentally divided for the third day running over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that they might not reach a deal despite the urgency imposed by the pandemic. The differences are so great that Sunday’s resumption of talks by all 27 leaders together has been pushed back several hours as small groups work on new compromise proposals. All nations agree they need to band together but richer countries in the north want strict controls on spending, while struggling southern nations say conditions should be kept to a minimum.