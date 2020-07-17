India hits 1 million virus cases, nations battle flare-ups

MITO, Japan (AP) — A return of coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of confirmed cases in Japan’s capital and fresh outbreaks in such remote regions as China’s Xinjiang region underscored the ongoing battle to quash down COVID-19 flare-ups. Outbreaks in the world’s latest hot spots pushed the confirmed global case tally toward 14 million on Friday. India said its total confirmed cases had surpassed 1 million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil. Governments are frantically trying to prevent and put down fresh outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic accelerates in some parts of the world and threatens to come roaring back in others.