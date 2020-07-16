UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

LONDON (AP) — Britain, the United States and Canada are accusing Russia of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. The three nations alleged Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and believed to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical coronavirus research institutions involved in vaccine development. They say the persistent and ongoing attacks are seen as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research. Britain’s National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, coordinated with authorities in the U.S. and Canada. It’s unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly knew about the vaccine hacking. The Russian Foreign Ministry hasn’t commented yet.