Oregon State Police is Seeking the Public’s Assistance Regarding the Unlawful Take and Waste of a Bull Elk and a Buck Deer – Columbia County

On June 28, 2020 Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers investigated the report of a spike elk that was discovered on Weyerhaeuser property located off of Clear Creek Rd. near Timber Road in Columbia County.

The elk had been shot and some meat was removed but most was left to waste.

On July 5, 2020 Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers investigated another report from the same area regarding a buck deer left to waste.

The deer was located approximately 50 yards from where the elk was located. The deer had been shot and no meat was removed.

There was a .308 caliber bullet casing found on the road near the area.

This case may be related to a wasted cow elk reported in this area on March 28, 2020.

OSP is requesting that anyone with information regarding these wildlife offenses to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 and refer to Trooper Ben Turner.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may also contact the Oregon State Police through the Turn in Poachers line at

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM – 5:00PM)

The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Mountain Sheep

* 5 Points-Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

The TIP program also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers. Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.

CASH REWARDS:

* $1,000 Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish



How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677)



TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us (Monitored M-F 8:00AM – 5:00PM)