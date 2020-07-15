Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

PROMACHONAS, Greece (AP) — Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control. In Greece, stricter health checks went into effect at the border with Bulgaria. All incoming travelers crossing the border point starting Wednesday are required to carry negative coronavirus test results issued in the previous 72 hours and translated into English. New restrictions on social mingling were also imposed in the U.K., Spain and Hong Kong. The developments come with more than 13 million cases of coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, and with over 578,000 deaths,