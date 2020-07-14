US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government has carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection a man convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Tuesday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Lee’s last words were: “You’re killing an innocent man.” Lee is the first death row inmate to be executed since 2003. Lee’s execution came over the objection of the victims’ family and following a series of delays and legal challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Lee’s lawyer says it’s “beyond shameful” the government carried out the execution.