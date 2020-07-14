Oregon Office of Emergency Management Honored for Special Achievement in GIS

SALEM, Ore – The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) received the Special Achievement Award in GIS (SAG) on July 13, 2020, at this year’s (virtual) Esri User Conference. Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, reviewed more than 300,000 eligible candidates, selecting OEM for its innovative application of mapping and analytics technology.

The SAG Awards recognize organizations using Geographic Information System (GIS) Mapping to understand and display complex data, helping to meet challenges around the world.

Emergency management uses data and information to inform decision makers about current and anticipated events. OEM created applications and datasets, incorporating them into existing software to show activated emergency operation centers in counties and tribes across the state. Used to provide status and story maps for disasters like wildfires, flooding and winter storms, the system has been a remarkably informative tool to track and display vital information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Informing our partners and the public on the status of our response during an emergency is critical, “ said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “This means providing accurate, up-to-date information. The system our GIS staff has created does all this, and it provides an opportuntity to use text, photos and video to share how we coordinate and assist with a wide-range of emergency or disaster responses.”

OEM was one of more than 180 organizations to be honored from a broad spectrum of agencies and entities including commercial industry, defense, transportation, nonprofit work, telecommunications and government.

The general public can find all public-facing applications, tools and products on OEM’s GIS Hub page, located at https://oregon-oem-geo.hub.arcgis.com/.