7-13-2020 Workplace Outbreak in Hood River County

Seven Hood River County residents who are employed at Columbia Gorge Organic Packing House have tested positive for COVID-19. Hood River County Health Department is working with complete cooperation of management at the plant to support these employees. Columbia Gorge Organic is a local, second generation, family owned business specializing in certified organic fruit. They have been following all guidelines from the governor’s office, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) and continue to work with these partners to minimize the potential of other employees being infected. As the contact tracing continues we will be trying to identify if these cases have a commonality other than the workplace where the virus could have been contracted.
Hood River County Health Department continues to stress the Four Pillars of Protection to be practiced at home as well as in your workplace to slow the spread of this disease:
Consider how risky the activity you are considering is based on these four questions:
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and there are indications that it can be passed to others before symptoms appear making the use of face coverings very important to slowing the spread. Please if you are not feeling well, stay home, call your doctor and test for COVID if advised. DO NOT GO OUT IN PUBLIC. If you are well, protect yourself by continuing to maintain social distancing when you are in public and wearing a cloth face covering. Do not go out or to work if you have even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have fully resolved, and you have been without symptoms for 72 hours (3 days) without the use of medication. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions. Most importantly wash your hands thoroughly and frequently!
