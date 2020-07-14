7-13-2020 Workplace Outbreak in Hood River County

Seven Hood River County residents who are employed at Columbia Gorge Organic Packing House have tested positive for COVID-19. Hood River County Health Department is working with complete cooperation of management at the plant to support these employees. Columbia Gorge Organic is a local, second generation, family owned business specializing in certified organic fruit. They have been following all guidelines from the governor’s office, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) and continue to work with these partners to minimize the potential of other employees being infected. As the contact tracing continues we will be trying to identify if these cases have a commonality other than the workplace where the virus could have been contracted.

Hood River County Health Department continues to stress the Four Pillars of Protection to be practiced at home as well as in your workplace to slow the spread of this disease:

Consider how risky the activity you are considering is based on these four questions: