US grapples with pandemic as its origins are traced in China

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — The United States is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases with a reported 15,299. Deaths from the virus also have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, although they are still well below the numbers reached in April. Two World Health Organization experts were in China on Monday as part of a mission to trace the origin of the virus pandemic. China had been reluctant to allow am investigation of the new virus’s emergence in the central city of Wuhan late last year, but relented after scores of nations called for a thorough WHO investigation.