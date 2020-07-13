Seattle mayor seeks to reform police with transfers and cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is blasting the City Council’s plan to cut the police department’s budget by 50% and instead proposed transferring a list of functions out of the police budget. Monday’s statement by Durkan comes after weeks of street protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Calls to defund the Seattle police grew louder after protesters where hit with pepper spray and flash bombs during demonstrations. Durkan wants to reduce the 2021 budget by about $76 million by transferring a number of non-officer functions out of the department. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best eliminating half the department would risk public safety.