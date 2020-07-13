Masks outside part of new Oregon COVID-19 safety measures

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced two new statewide COVID-19 safety mandates — a ban on indoor social gatherings of more than 10 people and a requirement that people wear face coverings outside if they can not socially distance. The rules announced Monday emerge as the state’s coronavirus case count continues to escalate. Oregon reported more cases last week than it did during the entire month of May. As of Sunday, Oregon has had a total of 12,170 confirmed coronavirus cases and the death toll reached 234. Recent projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach up to to 3,600 in the coming weeks.