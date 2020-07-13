Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Douglas County

On Sunday, July 12, 2020 at approximately 8:39 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 144.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Dodge pickup, operated by Ruth Youngblood (71) of Sutherlin, was southbound on I-5 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Youngblood sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
One male juvenile passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A second male juvenile passenger was flown by air ambulance to Springfield with serious injuries.
OSP was assisted by North Douglas County Fire, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
