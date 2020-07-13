Charges filed in two recent homicides

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announces the filing of criminal charges against two individuals who are accused of committing separate homicides in the City of Portland.State v. Jordon Christopher Clark [C# 20CR37909]

Jordan Christopher Clark, 25, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm enhancement.

Law enforcement located and arrested Clark at 8:27 p.m. on July 9, 2020 in the 2600 block of Southwest Spring Garden Street in Portland, Oregon after responding to reports of a shooting in the 8300 block of Southwest Barbur.

It is alleged that Clark used a firearm to unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of Dominque Dunn.

There is no probable cause affidavit filed in this case.State v. Angelina Maria Volobuev [C# 20CR37912]

Angelina Maria Volobuev, 29, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree – constituting domestic violence and one count of unlawful use of a weapon – constituting domestic violence.

Law enforcement located and arrested Volobuev at 9:30 a.m. on July 10, 2020 in the 16300 block of Southeast Foster Road in Portland, Oregon after conducting a welfare check.

It is alleged that Volobuev used a weapon to unlawfully and intentionally cause the death of Nadezhda Volobuev, the defendant’s mother.

The probable cause affidavit filed in this case is sealed by court order.

Like in all criminal and civil matters, electronic copies of court documents, which are not subject to a protective order, are available to the public through the Oregon eCourt Information (OECI) system.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time pursuant to the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Clark and Volobuev are innocent unless and until proven guilty.