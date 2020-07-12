Poland holds a momentous, tight presidential runoff

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Voting is taking place in Poland’s tight presidential election runoff between the conservative incumbent, Andrzej Duda, backed by the ruling party, and liberal, pro-Europe Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the main opposition party. Latest polls show the race between the two 48-year-olds may be decided by a very small margin. If Duda is reelected, he and the ruling right-wing party would maintain control of Poland’s politics at least until the next parliamentary vote in 2023. A win for Trzaskowski would put a check on the populist government’s actions as he would have the power to veto new legislation and a say in foreign relations.