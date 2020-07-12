Coronavirus surge in Eastern Europe prompts new restrictions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Countries in Eastern Europe are facing rising waves of coronavirus infections, leading to riots in Serbia, mandatory face masks in Croatia and travel bans or quarantines imposed by Hungary. The new restrictions come as the World Health Organization reports that daily global infections hit over 228,000 last week, and the U.S. confirmed over 66,600 new cases on Friday, another record. Virus deaths are rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, with the seven-day rolling daily average increasing from 578 two weeks ago to 664 on Friday, according to an AP analysis. Hungary on Sunday sorted countries into red, yellow or green groups, and ordered different lockdown measures for people arriving from them.