Wyden, Merkley: Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon Secures $3.9 Million Federal Grant

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon (MHAAO) has earned a $3.96 million federal grant to help adults in the justice system re-enter the job market.

“Employment is an essential piece of a successful strategy for people to make a successful re-entry into their communities,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified that the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon has earned these federal funds to help connect Oregonians to services that help them secure a job.”

“One of the many challenges people face after serving a sentence is difficulty finding a job,” said Merkley. “I’m pleased that these grants will help these Oregonians secure employment and build a better life. All Oregonians are better off when those who have paid their debts have a full opportunity to rejoin society.”

The $3.96 million grant for the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon comes from the U.S. Department’s Pathway Home program supporting organizations that provide reentry services aimed at improving job outcomes for adults in the criminal justice system.

“MHAAO is honored to receive this award. Being able to provide pre-release job readiness services, vocational training post incarceration and ongoing community-based support services all from the lens of having “been there done that” ourselves, showcases that these types of services work,” said Janie Gullickson, Executive Director, Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon. “When people are given opportunities to not just survive but thrive…the whole community wins!”

