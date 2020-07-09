Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Authorities are searching for the mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, who vanished amid sexual harassment allegations after giving his daughter a message that she described as sounding like a will. Police say they are looking for Mayor Park Won-soon in wooded hills in northern Seoul where his cellphone signal was last detected. They say the phone is currently turned off. His daughter called police and said her father had given her “a will-like” verbal message before leaving their home hours earlier. Police say the daughter didn’t explain the contents of the message. Park, an activist and human rights lawyer, became the city’s first mayor to win a third term last June. He has been seen as a possible presidential candidate in 2022 polls.