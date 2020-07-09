Fatal Crash on Hwy 20W – Deschutes County

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at approximately 4:53 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 20W at milepost 1.5.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Michael Smith (70) of Redmond, collided with the back of a 2018 Ford 250, operated by a juvenile male, that was stopped waiting to turn left onto Jordan Rd.

Sisters-Camp Sherman medics responded and transported Smith to an air ambulance in Sisters but was pronounced deceased prior to the flight.

The operator of the Ford was not injured.

OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department, ODOT, and Central Oregon Police Chaplaincy.