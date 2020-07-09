Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 – Clatsop County

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at approximately 7:11 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 19, in Gearhart.

Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Honda motorcycle, operated by Matthew Elinsky (53) of Manzanita, collided with the back of a Jeep Cherokee, operated by Sydney Villegas (21) of Seaside, that was stopped due to traffic ahead.

Elinsky sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Villegas was not injured.

OSP was assisted by Gearhart Fire and Police Departments, ODOT, and Medix.