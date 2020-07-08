Cantwell Statement on Trump Administration Withdrawal from World Health Organization in the Midst of Global COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pandemics don’t stop at borders, and neither should the global response. It is irresponsible and wrong for the United States to leave the World Health Organization, especially at a time when we continue to see an increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the country.”