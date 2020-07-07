Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court Monday in a decision flavored with references to the Broadway show “Hamilton” and the TV series “Veep.” The ruling comes just under four months before the 2020 election, leaving in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for their states’ popular-vote winner. Electors almost always do so anyway. So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a race decided by just a few electoral votes.