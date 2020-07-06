Listen: 07 06 30 Goldendale City Council

The Goldendale City Council met by phone Monday night. The main piece of business was the first reading of the city’s Critical Area Ordinance update. City Administrator Larry Bellamy explained its importance

“As we know, the City of Goldendale is required by the Growth Management Act to periodically update its Critical Area Ordinance,” he said. “It requires GMA jurisdictions to complete the updates in order to be eligible for various grant programs administered by the Department of Commerce including the Community Development Block Grant Program.”

And this was the first year of the ordinance regulating fireworks to just Fourth of July evening. Police Chief Reggie Bartkowski said it went well.

“I do believe people did a great job in complying with the 6 pm to midnight fireworks ordinance that the city has,” he said “We had a few stragglers after midnight and a few that started before 6 o’clock, but overall it was very well complied with.”

To hear the complete meeting, click on the grey podcast bar below: