$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

ATLANTA (AP) — The shooting death of an 8-year-old girl has prompted a $10,000 reward for information as authorities in Atlanta search for at least two people who opened fire on the car she was riding in. Police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner, and say she was in a car whose driver tried to get through an illegal barricade placed near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer on June 12. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations. Hours later, three other people were reportedly shot, one of them fatally. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging anyone with information to come forward.