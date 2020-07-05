Google, The Dalles Chamber, MCEDD offering $1,000 grants to 35 local businesses and nonprofits

The Dalles Small Business Relief Grant (Relief Grant) will begin accepting applications from eligible small businesses and small non-profits, based in and around The Dalles, on July 6, 2020, at 9 am. The application period will close at 5 pm on July 10.

The Dalles Google Data Center, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), and the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) collaborated to create The Dalles Small Business Relief Grant to provide immediate grants to qualifying small businesses and small non-profits in The Dalles area impacted by COVID-19. The Relief Grant received funding of $35,000 from the Google Data Center The Dalles. The Relief Grant is open to all qualifying applicants; applicants do not need to be Chamber members to apply. The Chamber will act as the fiscal agent for the Relief Grant and will manage all contributions. A committee comprised of members from our Board of Directors will review all applications and make all decisions regarding dispersal of grant funding. The following details and parameters define the ‘Relief Grant’:$35,000 in available funds, contributed by Google Data Center The DallesApplications accepted: July 6 through July 10, 2020 Total number of grant recipients will be capped at 35 Standard grant award: $1,000Equal distribution of funds among qualifying recipientsBusinesses meeting the following criteria are eligible to apply:“Brick and Mortar” commercial businesses or small not-for-profits serving customers and constituents in a premise that is open to the general publicCurrent business license number with the State of OregonDemonstrated negative financial impact from COVID-1910 or fewer FTE (full time equivalent) employeesBusiness is open, or intends to re-open after restrictions liftPriority will be given to the following:Business / organization is within the 97058 zip codeBusiness / organization has not received funds from PPP or EIDL Applications will be accepted online only CLICK HERE TO APPLY “COVID-19 is causing major disruptions to The Dalles and to communities around our region,” said Mayor Rich Mays. “This Relief Grant is a local effort to support our small businesses and non-profits during this challenging time. I encourage all organizations who meet the criteria to apply to get some needed support.” The goal of the Relief Grant is to provide immediate financial relief to The Dalles’ hardest-hit small businesses and non-profits in the form of unrestricted grants to support rent, employee salaries, and operating costs as a stop-gap relief. It is expected that the Relief Grant will disperse grants to applicants as soon as the committee determines the qualified applicants no later than July 17, 2020.

