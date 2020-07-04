English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pub and movie theaters across England are reopening as part of Britain’s biggest step toward post-outbreak normal while South Africa is signaling anything but with another record daily high in reported coronavirus cases. The United States plunged into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays canceled. Health authorities warned that Independence Day will be a crucial test of Americans’ self-control. Johns Hopkins University data showed more than 11 million people around the world have been confirmed infected since the pandemic began. India also reported a new daily record for confirmed cases on Saturday. With shortages of testing equipment, the real number of cases is unknown.