Wyden, Merkley: Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation Receives $400,000 CARES Award

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation (GEODC) has earned a $400,000 federal economic development award that would help the Pendleton-based private non-profit cover costs for staff, planning, training and equipment in support of rural and frontier communities hit hard by COVID-19.

The $400,000 award is part of the funding allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed in March.

“Economic investment in communities statewide is more important than ever for Oregonians working hard to weather all the fallout from COVID-19,” Wyden said. “I am glad these federal funds are heading to this proven and pivotal non-profit in Eastern Oregon, and will continue battling for all the resources so urgently needed throughout our state during this public health and economic crisis.”

“Oregon’s nonprofits and their dedicated workers have long made countless contributions to the health and well-being of Oregonians in every corner of our state,” said Merkley. “The Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation is a strong example of that important work, which is only made more important by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. I’m pleased that this funding is making its way to Pendleton to support this organization, and will keep working to bring our tax dollars home to support other vital nonprofits.”

“My Board of Directors and I really appreciate the hard work that Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley have done to help deal with this public health crisis, and the resulting economic fallout,” said GEODC Executive Director Susan Christensen. “We serve frontier rural communities that need the future plans of action based on what we are learning from COVID-19.”

A web version of this release is here.