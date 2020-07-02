Wyden Statement on the June Jobs Report

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the June jobs report:

“Millions of Americans going back to work is good news, but the topline number in the jobs report masks ominous trends. The report shows that only one-third of those who lost their jobs have gone back to work, and permanent job losses have increased.

“Importantly, the report shows the unemployment rate for Black men increased, as did the gap between the unemployment rate for Black and white workers. It also does not reflect the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Arizona, California, Texas and Florida, and the job losses resulting from bars, restaurants and other businesses closing their doors for a second time.

“It would be unconscionable for Republicans to allow supercharged unemployment benefits to expire with the unemployment rate above 11% and 2.3 million new unemployment claims just this week. Our bill would tie unemployment benefits to market conditions to ensure workers can continue to pay their rent and buy groceries.

“Now is not the time to declare victory or take our foot off the gas. Millions of families and the broader economy will suffer tremendously if Republicans do not continue the aid that has kept 30 million families and the economy afloat the last four months.”